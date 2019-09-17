Bengaluru techie, who went missing during trekking in Western Ghats, finally found

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: 25-year-old Bengaluru techie, Santosh who went missing during trekking at Kumara Parvata hillock on Saturday evening has finally found inside dense reserve forest by the rescue teams. Dakshina Kannada, Superintendent of Police (SP) had formed teams to carry-out search operation from the morning hours of Tuesday.

The techie has spent 2 nights inside western ghats and survived miraculously. Environmentalist and veteran trekker, Dinesh Holla says it's a miracle and great.

It may be recalled that techie trekked Shesha Parvarta along with a batch of 12 on September 14 and reached the hill at 11 am in the morning. After camping for a few hours they returned back in the evening. During the return journey, Santosh lost way and went missing. A trek mate, Darshan filed a missing complaint at Subrahmanya police station.

The forest department launched search operation immediately, however, there was no trace of him till September 16 night. Later police teams also joined search from today morning and now they have found him inside dense woods. Dinesh Holla said “it is not easy to survive for two days during monsoon as there are many challenges like leeches, dense fog, wild animals and others. It is a miracle that he survived all odds.”