Bus knocks down pedestrian

KALABURAGI: A pedestrian was killed after an NEKRTC bus hit him from behind near Malagatti village in Shahabad taluk on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Malakappa Entman. After the incident, irate people pelted stones at the bus and damaged its window panes. Sensing trouble, the bus driver ran away and tried to hide himself in a bush. However, people dragged him out and beat him up in the presence of a few police personnel. Later, the police rescued the driver and took him into their custody. A case has been registered at Shahabad police station.

The body of Malakappa was handed over to his relatives after a postmortem was conducted.