HC: Suggest names of retd judges to assess damage during bandhs

Advocate G R Mohan, counsel of the petitioner, submitted photographs of the burnt buses during the strike.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the State Government to suggest names of retired district judges, to assess the damage of public properties during bandhs. The court was hearing a batch of PIL petitions filed against bandhs in 2018.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz said that it will pass orders on Monday after the State suggests the names of retired district judges. The State has not framed a policy on the issue, as per the directions of the Apex Court.  

Meanwhile, another PIL petition in relation to the damages of public properties after the arrest of former minister D K Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was also filed. The petitioner has asked the court to issue directions to authorities to register cases against those who indulged in violence and also recover compensation from them.

In the recently filed PIL, Ravikumar Kanchanahalli, a native of Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district, asked the court to direct the Chief Secretary, DG&IGP, Superintendent of Police and the Commissioner of the city to register criminal cases against those involved in the violence that took place between September 4 and 11.

Advocate G R Mohan, counsel of the petitioner, submitted photographs of the burnt buses during the strike.

The petitioner contended that the Apex Court as well as the high court issue directions to the authorities to prevent such violence. Subsequent to the arrest of DK Shivakumar, violence erupted in Kanakapura taluk and Ramanagar, but no steps were taken to arrest either the leaders or their agents, the petitioner claimed.

Karnataka High Court bandhs
