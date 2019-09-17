Home States Karnataka

Hyderabad-Karnataka region renamed 'Kalyana Karnataka', to have separate secretariat

Yediyurappa promised more funds for the all-round development of Kalyana Karnataka soon as there would be financial issues this time due to floods in several parts of the state.

Published: 17th September 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

BS_Yediyurappa_Karnataka_CM

Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa speaks during a press conference. (Photo | File, PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that the Hyderabad-Karnataka region has been renamed as 'Kalyana Karnataka' and a separate secretariat would be established for its development.

"It has been a long-standing demand to rename Hyderabad-Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka. With God's grace at the time when I'm the Chief Minister of the state, I'm declaring Hyderabad-Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka. There is a festive atmosphere in the six districts of the region," Yediyurappa told reporters at Kalaburagi.

The Chief Minister said a separate secretariat would be set up for the development of Kalyana Karnataka, through which funds would be released for developmental work. All other formalities relating to the renaming would follow in consultation with the centre, he said.

Assuring more funds for the all-round development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Yediyurappa said there may be financial issues this time due to floods in several parts of the state, but more funds would be allocated for development in the next budget.

The renaming announcement was made by the Chief Minister ahead of hosting of the national flag in Kalaburagi on the occasion of the commemoration of "Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day" on Tuesday.

The region was under the Nizams of Hyderabad even after independence as the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, refused to annex his kingdom to the Indian Union.

On September 17, 1948 he merged with the Union of India after Police Action under the leadership of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which forced the Nizam and his army to surrender.

The region, comprising Bidar, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J) owing to its backwardness.

The name Kalya comes from the Kingdom of Kalyana, which was the epicentre of Sharana movement and Vachana Sahitya preached and followed by several social reformers, including Basavanna.

