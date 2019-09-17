Karnataka court adjourns hearing on 'Operation Lotus' plea against B S Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Kalaburagi Bench of Karnataka High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed on 'Operation Lotus' effort by chief minister B S Yediyurappa. The petition was filed by Sharangowda Patil Kandakur, son of Gurmitkal MLA Nagangowda.

Arguments by senior advocate Ravivarma Kumar on behalf of the Gurmitkal MLA were completed on the issue. The bench stayed for further proceedings on petitions filed by advocates of Yediyurappa who sough time for arguing the matter when the case came up for hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for Sharanagowda have submitted a petition in the court to cancel the stay on the proceedings of the case against Yeddyurappa.

It may be recalled here that Sharanagowda had lodged a complaint against B. S. Yeddyurappa a few months back at Devadurga Police station alleging that the then opposition leader had tried to lure him to join BJP.