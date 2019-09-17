Mid-term polls: JDS to go at it solo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Monday said that the mid-term polls for the state assembly are likely in January or February next year and the JDS will contest the polls on its own, without entering into an alliance with any party. The Congress too had earlier stated that it would not have any alliance with JDS during assembly bypolls.

“As Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy did good work, but he did not get cooperation (from Congress).. We will not make that mistake again and fight the elections independently, without any alliance with any party,” he said.

Gowda said that he was not bothered about those deserting the party or speaking against it. “I know how to build the party and we will face elections independently,” Gowda said. Though many state Congress leaders, including former CM Siddaramaiah had publicly criticized Gowda and Kumaraswamy, the former PM had earlier stated that they would wait for the Congress high command’s decision on the alliance.



“We have to tell people about the good works done by Kumaraswamy when he was CM. We have built the party with confidence in our workers and will not be worried if some leaders desert the party,” he said. The JDS leader said he will visit all districts and Kumaraswamy too will tour the state. He appealed the party workers to keep aside the differences and work for strengthening the party.