Mother seeks govt help to bring back body of son killed in Kuwait accident

KARWAR (Karnataka): A penniless mother has been awaiting the government’s help to bring back the body of her son, who was killed in a road accident in Kuwait recently.

Robinson Rosario of Kadwad near Karwar was working with the Kuwait Food Company located at Dajeej Area in Kuwait.

While heading to work on September 15, he was killed in a road accident. Robinson's body is in a hospital in Kuwait and has not yet been transported back to India.

Mary Francis Rasario, Robinson' mother, is poor and she is not able to contact any officials in Kuwait.

She says she is in no position to bear the expenses of transporting her son's body back to India.

Mary has requested Uttara Kannada deputy commissioner Harish Kumar K to convey this to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait and help transport Robinson's body back to India.

The deputy commissioner says he has passed on the request to the ministry of external affairs.