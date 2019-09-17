Home States Karnataka

Prasanna flays sacking of Rangayana directors

The government’s deicision to sack the directors of theatre repertory Rangayana has not gone down well with theatre artistes.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The government’s deicision to sack the directors of theatre repertory Rangayana has not gone down well with theatre artistes.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, noted theatre personality Prasanna hit out at the government for sacking the directors even before they could complete their three-year term.

“Rangayana directors Bhagirati Bai Kadam (Mysuru), Pramod Shiggaon (Dharwad) and Ganesh (Shivamogga) have been sacked. They were neither political appointees nor had any political affiliations. It was for their passion for theatre that they were appointed. Even if the government sees them through  political prism, should we call the future directors as BJP  directors and the previous ones as Congress directors?” Prasanna asked, adding the sacking was setting a “dangerous precedent.”
Mahesh Patil director of Rangayana (Kalaburagi) has also been sacked. The order sacking them was issued on September 12.

Questioning the power that has been exercised by the government, Prasanna said Rangayana was not under the direct control of the government.  

“It is run by a governing body called Ranga Samaja that was formed by the government.  However, even the recommendations of the governing body have not been taken into consideration for the past several years,” he said.  

Giving a clean chit to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Prasanna said,  “The CM is unaware of the structure and functions of Rangayana as an autonomous body. The officials may have misled him.”
Meanwhile, Bhagirati Bai Kadam said, “I have completed two years, two  months and 10 days in office as against the full term of three years. However, I decided to acknowledge the decision of the government as it is better to call it quits from a place where artistes do not get the respect that they truly deserve.”

