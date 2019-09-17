Techie goes missing on trek in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 25-year-old techie from the city who went trekking with 12 people, has gone missing in Dakshina Kannada district. The man has been indentified as Santosh (25). He hails from Gayatri Nagara in Bengaluru. A missing complaint has been filed at Subramanya police station.

According to police, a batch of 12 arrived at the spot on September 14 at 7 am. The team later approached the forest department to seek permission to trek on Kumara Parvata hill.

The trekkers reportedly reached Sheshaparvata hill at 11 am and while returning in the evening, Santosh allegedly was nowhere to be found. Darshan, a trekker, filed a complaint. Police said that Santosh’s mobile phone is switched off.

Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, Lakshmi Prasad, talking to TNIE, said the forest department carried out a search operation today, and tomorrow morning, a team of five from the police will join the search. The officer said Santosh works for a software company.