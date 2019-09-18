Almost 34% Karnataka varsities not on ranking report

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Higher Education Council’s report regarding the ranking of universities, which was supposed to be an all-inclusive document, has left out nearly 34 per cent of the universities. The Karnataka State Universities Rating Framework (KSURF), a localised ranking report, was released by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday.

Much like global ranking agencies, this report ranks state universities on objective parameters, before cross-verifying data with third-party information on the department’s portal.The department announced the top three ranks in four age-based categories.

A majority of the winners were private universities. Responding to allegations that the programme has been mainly funded by private universities, the Deputy Chief Minister assured that amount spent by private universities for the programme would be furnished in two days.

One of the members of the Higher Education council said fee payment to enrol for the ranking ran into thousands of rupees. Another source connected to the study said a private agency was outsourced to collect and analyse the data, while the council collected the differential prices from universities as fees.Ashwath Narayan also called upon colleges to prevail upon international rating agencies to change their rating systems (to be inclusive of Indian factors). He assured that the government would also impress upon them.

COLLEGES LACK INNOVATION ACROSS STATE

As per the report, innovation is lacking among universities in the state, which needs a push, said DyCM

Ashwath Narayan. He also pointed to the lack of teachers in colleges, and suggested that the seats be filled with peer group exercises and technology. “The student-teacher ratio needs to change. We must also see how we can increase teaching hours,” he added.