Home States Karnataka

Almost 34% Karnataka varsities not on ranking report

Top 3 colleges in 4 categories announced; majority of listed varsities are private ones

Published: 18th September 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Higher Education Council’s report regarding the ranking of universities, which was supposed to be an all-inclusive document, has left out nearly 34 per cent of the universities. The Karnataka State Universities Rating Framework (KSURF), a localised ranking report, was released by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday. 

Much like global ranking agencies, this report ranks state universities on objective parameters, before cross-verifying data with third-party information on the department’s portal.The department announced the top three ranks in four age-based categories.

A majority of the winners were private universities. Responding to allegations that the programme has been mainly funded by private universities, the Deputy Chief Minister assured that amount spent by private universities for the programme would be furnished in two days.

One of the members of the Higher Education council said fee payment to enrol for the ranking ran into thousands of rupees. Another source connected to the study said a private agency was outsourced to collect and analyse the data, while the council collected the differential prices from universities as fees.Ashwath Narayan also called upon colleges to prevail upon international rating agencies to change their rating systems (to be inclusive of Indian factors). He assured that the government would also impress upon them.

COLLEGES LACK INNOVATION ACROSS STATE
As per the report, innovation is lacking among universities in the state, which needs a push, said DyCM 
Ashwath Narayan. He also pointed to the lack of teachers in colleges, and suggested that the seats be filled with peer group exercises and technology. “The student-teacher ratio needs to change. We must also see how we can increase teaching hours,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp