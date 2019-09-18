Home States Karnataka

Bruised, battered, Bengaluru techie survives trekking ordeal in Karnataka forest for two nights

It was sheer grit and determination which saw a 25-year-old techie from Bengaluru, who had lost his way during a trek in the Subrahmanya forest range, survive the dense jungles for two nights.

Published: 18th September 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru techie Santosh who went missing during a trek two days ago reached a village in Dakshina Kannada. | Express Photo Services

Bengaluru techie Santosh who went missing during a trek two days ago reached a village in Dakshina Kannada. | Express Photo Services

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: It was sheer grit and determination which saw a 25-year-old techie from Bengaluru, who had lost his way during a trek in the Subrahmanya forest range, survive the dense jungles for two nights.

He slept on rocks near waterfalls, drank only on water from streams, battled leeches and finally found his way back to civilisation on Tuesday.

Santosh, who works with a software company, had gone on a trekking expedition with 11 others to Kumara Parvatha hills in Dakshina Kannada district. The batch started their trek on September 14 and camped that night on the hills. 

While returning on Sunday evening, Santosh lost his way, leaving his friends in a tizzy.

His friend Darshan had filed a missing person’s complaint at Subrahmanya police station, following which a search operation was launched.

Recounting his ordeal over two nights in the forest, Santosh told The New Indian Express that he was in control of his fear and only focused on meeting his parents and friends.  

‘I started out a bit early and got lost in no time’

“I am the only son to my parents and, all through my journey after I lost my way, I kept thinking about them and did not fear the dark or the dense forest.”Speaking about his experience, Santosh said that around 4:30 pm on September 15, he left the camp on the hill about five minutes earlier than the others. A batch of six had already left and the second batch was about to leave.

“I was in the second batch. Even as the rest of my batchmates were getting into their shoes, I started out and got lost in no time. Our guide had gone with the first batch. It is a strange and fearful experience to lose sight of friends,” he said.

He then started to walk towards a water body as he had a gut feeling that it would lead to a village nearby. On Sunday night, Santosh slept on a rock near a waterfall. He had nothing to eat in his bag and was constantly troubled by leaches.

“I did not venture away from waterfall in search of something to eat because I thought it may prove fatal. I slept on a rock and drank sufficient water from the stream. At daybreak, I continued walking in search of human habitation,” he recalled.

On Monday too, he spent the night near another waterfall and followed the same routine. He added that he lay down on a rock, but had a sleepless night. On Tuesday, Santosh found a pipeline near the waterfall and started to follow it. Luckily, he reached a place called Kallu Gudde by afternoon.

“I boarded an auto there and the driver told me about the search that had been launched. He took me to a place where police were present,” he said. “It was an unforgettable experience. I have learnt not make any errors and never lose sight of friends during trekking,” he added.

80 men in search operation

The police and forest departments had launched massive rescue operation. As many as 80 personnel from both departments were searching for Santosh for two days.

A police officer said they searched most of the places inside the forest and added that Santosh was lucky that he managed to find his way out of the forest.

Expert opinion

Environmentalist and veteran trekker Dinesh Holla said it is not advisable to trek during the monsoon. Dense fog makes the trek tougher and people lose their way most of the time.

During rains, it also becomes difficult to gauge if any animals are nearby.

Landslides are also common. Trekkers should not venture out without any guide, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Techie bengaluru Subrahmanya forest range
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp