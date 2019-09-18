Govt will spend more money in flood-hit areas: Yediyurappa

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the government has decided to release more money to help flood victims rather than spend on schemes. Replying to a question on the demand to provide grants for the region’s development instead of renaming Hyderabad Karnataka to Kalyan Karnataka, the CM said, “As the money is required for flood-affected areas and people, more grants will be provided to the region in the next budget.”

On holding the legislature session in Belagavi, Yediyurappa said, “The government has decided to cancel the winter session in Belagavi due to the recent floods and taking into account the plight of the people. The decision has been taken as per the officials’ advice, and the session will be held in Bengaluru. The government has decided to establish a secretariat for the region to which the government will release grants”