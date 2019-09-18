Home States Karnataka

Peon takes headmaster’s class at this government school in Karnataka's Gadag district

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate is important as the students will be appearing for the board exams.

Published: 18th September 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Screenshot of a video clip showing B M Kataraki. | Express Photo Services

Screenshot of a video clip showing B M Kataraki. | Express Photo Services

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: The headmaster of the Government High School at BS Beleri village in Gadag district was caught on camera busy fiddling with his mobile phone even as the mathematics class that he is supposed to handle for Class 10 students was being conducted by the school peon.

Shockingly, the headmaster defended it by praising the peon and saying that the latter was more “eligible” to teach mathematics than him. 

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate is important as the students will be appearing for the board exams.

As most of the villages were hit by the recent floods, the Department of Public Instruction has asked the authorities to run the schools for additional hours to cover the syllabus.

The headmaster of Government High School during
school hours in B S Beleri

The Government High School at BS Beleri village has 65 students, eight teachers, one guest teacher and a headmaster.

As many as 25 students are studying in Class 10. While other classes are being conducted by other staffers, the mathematics class was being conducted by school peon Mallesh instead of headmaster B M Kataraki.

It is a daily affair in the school and has been going on from the last four months.

The headmaster’s ‘careless approach’ has not gone well with the villagers who are demanding serious action against him.

They say that they cannot put their children’s future at risk as there are multiple complaints of the headmaster being busy with his mobile phone during class hours. 

They say that they cannot put their children’s future at risk as there are multiple complaints of the school headmaster being busy with his mobile phone during class hours.

Headmaster Kataraki defended his action and has heaped praise on peon Mallesh.

“The peon is good in Mathematics and he teaches well, so I have asked him to take the classes. Allegations slammed against me for being busy in the mobile phone during class hours are false,” he said.

As the mobile phone is commonly used as a medium to communicate with higher officials, he used to take a glance at them now and then, he added. However, the students’ version is diametrically opposite to what the headmaster claims.

“Peon Mallesh is taking classes to complete the syllabus. The headmaster is busy with his mobile most of the time. The peon has been teaching us for the last four months,” a student said.

While the issue was brought before Block Education Officer N Nanjudayya, he claimed to be unaware about the issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gadag Government school Karnataka
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp