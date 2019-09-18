Home States Karnataka

Rebel MLAs hopeful of positive SC verdict against Speaker Ramesh Kumar's decree

As September 23 nears, all 17 disqualified MLAs have pinned their hopes on the Supreme Court to hear their petitions against Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar’s orders.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As September 23 nears, all 17 disqualified MLAs have pinned their hopes on the Supreme Court to hear their petitions against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s orders. The MLAs who pulled down the previous government and installed the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state had high hopes that they would get relief in the Apex Court at the earliest and may return to power by getting into the Yediyurappa’s cabinet. However, this did not go as planned as the Supreme Court did not consider their petition as urgent and postponed the hearing on three occasions.  Although the case came up before the Supreme Court, it was put off to September 23, as Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar kept himself away from the case as he was a native of Karnataka.

Sources said a few disqualified MLAs, along with Yediyurappa, had also met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the political developments.The party high command and Chief Minister Yediyurappa instilled confidence and assured that they would go by their words and keep ministerial berths vacant for disqualified MLAs who were instrumental in installing the BJP government. 

Disqualified MLA S T Somashekar said that the delay in hearing their petitions is not a setback as he is confident of getting justice. A H Vishwanath also held a meeting with the Chief Minister. He said that the 
disqualified MLAs to discuss political developments and also development issues. However, there was no with personal agenda to hold the meeting. Meanwhile, Zilla panchayat member and son of Vishwanath,  Amit Devaratti, has started groundwork in Hunsur constituency with an eye on contesting the bypoll.Devaratti said that they are with the people for the past two months and are focused to execute the development works sanctioned under various heads.

