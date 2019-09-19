Home States Karnataka

Bhovis upset, Congress wants Eshwarappa sacked from Cabinet  

The members have threatened to boycott the Dasara festivities and gherao Eshwarappa during public functions.

Published: 19th September 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 01:35 PM

KS Eshwarappa

KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The BJP government and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa have come under sharp criticism from the Bhovi community for allegedly abusing former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a ‘Vaddar’. The Bhovi community has taken exception that their caste, Vaddar, was used to criticize and abuse Siddaramaiah, and has demanded an unconditional apology from Eshwarappa.

The members have threatened to boycott the Dasara festivities and gherao Eshwarappa during public functions. Eshwarappa’s recent remarks have come under fire from all quarters. Referring to any individual as a ‘Vaddar’ can attract provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act. The Congress also demanded an apology from Eshwarappa and urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to sack him from the ministry.

Former MP R Dhruvanarayan said the BJP veteran should speak with greater responsibility as every action and word of those in public life is audited. He also criticised the minister for calling Congressmen ‘hijras’ for seeking Muslim votes, saying he has insulted the transgender community.

Former chairman of the Bhovi Development Corporation said the Bhovi community has contributed a great deal for the development of Karnataka and is involved in the construction of dams and other infrastructure. The community will stage protests across the state, he warned. 

