Deve Gowda gave tips to DKS for legal battle: Puttaraju

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The slanging match between former ministers N Chaluvarayaswamy and CS Puttaraju continued with the latter accusing the former of exploiting former minister DK Shiva Kumar and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s bonhomie to take advantage of the situation.

“JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and Shivakumar’s relationship is going strong. The Congress strongman has sought Gowda’s suggestions to continue his legal battle,” he said. Puttaraju said Chaluvarayaswamy, who wants to be in the limelight, is trying to sow seeds of discord between Shiva Kumar and Kumaraswamy.

He alleged that Chaluvarayaswamy was seen with both Siddaramaiah and B S Yediyurappa in the evenings. “Why did the Congress fail to win the MANMUL elections in Mandya,” he said. He charged that the BJP is mulling to disqualify a few directors in an attempt to wrest power in MANMUL.