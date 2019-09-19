Home States Karnataka

Kalaburagi: Kanwa Mutt seer offers to quit over sex audio clip

Kanwa Mutt seer Shri Vidyavaridhi Teertha Swami on Wednesday decided to quit after his alleged chats and audio clips with a woman went viral.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Kanwa Mutt seer Shri Vidyavaridhi Teertha Swami on Wednesday decided to quit after his alleged chats and audio clips with a woman went viral. Speaking to media persons, the seer said that he was innocent and somebody had conspired against him. He said that he does not keep his mobile phone with him always and it is mostly with some of his disciples. Whenever required or some VIPs call him, the disciples give him the phone, he said. 

He said that he does not even know the woman who spoke in the audio clip. He said, “The voice in the clip is not mine.  I will quit the peetha within a few days as I do not want to embarrass the mutt’s followers.” He asked officials concerned to hold an enquiry.

In the purported audio clip, a man is heard saying that he is on Chaturmaasa Vrata and he will be there for another 40 days and that he is the seer of a mutt at Hunasiholi village of Surpur taluk. He added that he used to visit this place frequently.

Enquiries revealed that the seer performed his Chaturmasa Vrata in Yelahanka in Bengaluru which ended a few days ago. In the clip, the man also asks the woman to meet him and ‘please him’ for which he will help her in all other matters. The seer’s disciples feel this is a conspiracy against him.

