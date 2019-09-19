KSRTC to start special packages for Mysuru Dasara festival

Home States Karnataka

The services will begin operations on September 29 till October 10 and can be booked in advance through the website www.ksrtc.in or from the ticket counters of the corporation. 

Published: 19th September 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 12:12 PM

Airavat, KSRCTC bus

Airavat KSRTC bus (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) releases special packages every year for the Mysuru Dasara festival. This year, the corporation has decided to bring in additional arrangements to the existing Rajahamsa, Airavat and Airavat club Class (multi-axle) services for the public visiting Mysuru from different parts of the country for the festival.

A one-day special package tour facilities Karnataka Sarige vehicles include:

  • Giridarshini- which will cover Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Hills, B R Hills, Nanjangud and Chamundi Hills with a base fare of Rs 350 for adults and Rs 175 for child.

  • Jaladarshini- covering Golden temple (Bylakuppe), Dubare forest, Nisargadhama, Rajaseat, Harangi reservoir, and KRS. Fares are Rs 375 for adult and Rs 190 for child.

  • Devadarshini- covering areas such as Nanjangud, Bluff, Mudukuthore, Talkad, Somanathapura, and Srirangapatna with Rs 275 for adult and Rs 140 for child.

The one-day special package also includes four volvo mutli-axle vehicles such as:

  • Marcera package covering Nisargadhama- Golden temple, Harangi Dam-Raja seat, Abbhi falls. Bus fares for adult are Rs 1200 and Rs 900 for child.

  •  Bandipura package covering Somanathapur-Talakadu-Gopala Swamy betta-Bandipur-Nanjangudu (bus fare for adult Rs 1000 and child Rs 750)

  •  Shimsha package covering Shivana Samudra-Srirangapattana, Ranganatittu-Balamuru falls- KRS. (bus fare for adult- Rs 800 and Child- Rs 600)

  •  Ooty package covering Ooty-Botanical garden- Italian & Rose garden- Boathouse (Bus fare for adult Rs 1600 and Child Rs 1200)

"The services will be running from Mysuru starting at 6 am from the Mysuru bus stand and will return after covering all the areas in the evening," said a KSRTC official. 

