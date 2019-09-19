Mysuru: Gram panchayat member found dead in parked car

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 33-year-old gram panchayat member was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Ravandur-Atthigod road in Periyapatna taluk in the district on Tuesday. The victim, Ashok, was a member of Hanasoge gram panchayat in KR Nagar taluk.

The incident came to light when passersby peered inside the car that was parked along the road. Police rushed to the spot and broke the window of the car to find Ashok dead on the passenger’s seat. Ashok was identified with the help of his mobile phone.

Ashok, was a staunch follower of former minister and KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh. He was JDS youth wing president of Chunchanakatte hobli. There are contrasting versions behind the case. Locals allege he had a heart attack, while some believe it to be a case of suicide.Post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday and the body was handed over to his family. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Periyapatna police station.