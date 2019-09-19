Parents demand ban on PUBG

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Unable to prevent their children from playing PUBG, many parents have been pressuring the government for a ban on PUBG. Members of various women’s organisations and residents of several localities in Belagavi took to the streets on Wednesday demanding Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli to ban PUBG and all other online games which are played on mobile phones.

The protesters, armed with the slogan ‘Ban Mobile Games and Save Kids’ highlighted how youngsters were becoming mobile game addicts. Under the banner of Siddeshwari Mahila Mandal, they submitted a memorandum to the DC, addressed to the Prime Minister.