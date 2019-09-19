Home States Karnataka

Tired of having no graveyard, Karnataka villagers take body to tahsildar

Shirahatti tahsildar Yallappa Gonennavar rushed to the office from the field work, convinced the villagers and promised that within a week, the issue will be solved.

The villagers of Haripur with the body outside the tahsildar’s office | express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Villages of Haripur in Shirahatti taluk have no graveyard and residents have repeatedly submitted countless memorandums and raised the issue in front of leaders but in vain. If anybody dies, the problem here is where to cremate the body.But on Monday, the angry villagers took a body to Shirahatti tahsildar’s office which is 1.5 km from Haripur village. They started the protest, urging the officials that they will not take the body until their issues are solved. Officials were in a shock to see the villagers inside the office premises with a body.

Shirahatti tahsildar Yallappa Gonennavar rushed to the office from the field work, convinced the villagers and promised that within a week, the issue will be solved. The villagers took the body back and cremated it at a field near Haripur. The incident took place on Monday and came to light on Wednesday when it was brought to the notice of the Gadag deputy commissioner.

Long ago, officials visited Haripur village in 2007 and had identified some places for a graveyard and told villagers that they will send the proposal for land. Years passed, they came back in 2012 and identified a place for a graveyard. But now in 2019, they do not have a place for graveyard.Mahadev Ganiger, a villager said, “Officials have identified a place for graveyard and they have not come back yet. Now, they say the land identified for graveyard has not been purchased as the land owner is not agreeing to give the land for cremation. So we have to search for a place like a roadside area to cremate the dead.”

Yellappa Gonennavar, tahsildar of Shirahatti said, “There is a problem. Nobody is willing to give their land for a graveyard. I will discuss the issue with the deputy commissioner and will solve the issue in a week.” Gadag Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath said, “I am looking into the matter and will take a call after going through the details and will come up with a solution soon.”

