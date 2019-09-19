‘Yellidiyappa, Yediyurappa?’ Congress taunts BSY over flood aid delay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taunting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for his failure to handle the flood situation, Congress leaders raised slogans and screamed, “Yellidiyappa, Yediyurappa? (Yediyurappa, where are you?)” Their message was loud and clear -- if the government could not save them from the floods, they can at least help the victims.

After holding a Congress Legislature Party meeting, members of the grand old party staged a protest against the ruling party at the Gandhi statue in the city for about an hour on Wednesday. Ridiculing the government’s decision not to hold the winter session in Belagavi, CLP leader Siddaramaiah said, “The government has failed to respond to the concerns of the people in flood-affected areas, including Belagavi. So they are scared to hold a session there.”

Congress leaders blamed the Yediyurappa-led government for not doing much to bring relief to the victims. The CLP leader laid out a list of failures of the two-month-old BJP government, alleging that it had done nothing to save flood victims from further pain, citing the case of farmer Chennappa Gowda, who committed suicide in Mudigere. Siddaramaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to visit the flood-affected areas.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao called the Centre the most “heartless and cruel” government ever, because they had failed to address the needs of victims, despite Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman visiting Karnataka. He said the CM does not know what to do. “He is a weak CM. He cannot go to the Centre for funds,” he said.