Economic slowdown will impact people if trend persists

BENGALURU: As the dark clouds of slowdown gather over the economy, questions are being raised over its larger impact, including on the government’s ability to fund schemes directly impacting people. For now, the economy seems to be coasting, but if the gloom persists for the next few months, it may impact the government’s spending.

While sectors like automobile and real estate are already feeling the heat, the slowdown has not yet impacted the state government’s tax collection. The next few months will be crucial for the state government, which banks on fund flow to implement many ongoing schemes like farm loan waiver and infrastructure projects, and also to tackle emergencies like flood relief that require massive funding. According to the state government, the loss is estimated to be around Rs 38,000 crore.

Though the state government hopes to get some support from the central government, it has to largely depend on its own resources to help people in flood-hit regions and continue with a number of schemes and programmes.“As of now, it has not impacted tax collection, but the next few months will be key,” a highly-placed official in the government told TNIE. In fact, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had recently stated that there is a slight setback due to slowdown, but Karnataka is in a much better position, compared to other states. “We are closely monitoring the situation to see how it pans out in the next few months,” the official said.

A slight increase in tax collection by the Commercial Taxes Department, GST, Excise and Stamps and Registration Department, which are among the major sources of revenue for the state government is what gives some hope to the state government. However, there is a slight dip in tax collection by the Transport Department as vehicle sales and registration have come down in past few months. The department failed to reach the tax target of Rs 2,750 crore till the end of August, with its collection at Rs 2,476 crore, which is 90 per cent of the target.

According to statistics available with the Transport Department, 1.21 lakh vehicles, including two- and four-wheelers, were registered in April this year. It went up to 1.39 lakh in May, but started sliding from June. In June, July and August, the number reduced to 1.27 lakh, 1.25 lakh and 1.21 lakh, respectively.

“Automobile and real estate are among the worst-hit,” says CR Janardhan, President, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI).

“This is mainly due to a cash crunch and people are apprehensive due to various factors and are not buying even after discounts are offered. Other factors, including taxes and regulations, are adding to the problem. However, it is a temporary phase and the economy will recover,” he said.

Not everyone is that optimistic, with realtors facing a tough time due to unsold inventory. Suresh Hari, Chairman, Confederation of Real Estate DevelopersAssociation of India (CREDAI), Bengaluru, says no new projects were launched as there are no takers for the completed ones. “Demonetisation, GST and then RERA, in a way these are good, but coming one after the other, it just added heat to the economic slowdown, and impacted the sector,” he said.

People also seem apprehensive of investing in gold, which was once considered a safe bet for investors.

TA Sharavana, President of Karnataka Jewellers’ Association, said, “Since money flow has come down, purchasing power too has also come down. This is making a huge impact on gold jewellery industry, on which lakhs of people depend. If this continues, small-time goldsmiths will have to close down their shops and look for alternative work,” he said.

Across Karnataka, there are more than one lakh jewellers, small-time goldsmiths and big chains. More than 50 per cent of them are in Bengaluru.According to Professor RS Deshpande, economist and former Director, Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC), the slowdown will have an impact on the government’s spend as most of the state governments have announced schemes which erode the treasury and because of which they have to look at either increasing taxes or getting a larger share from the central pool.

“Even the Centre announced Rs 6,000 for farmers and that comes to Rs 15,000 crore or even more. This money has to come from investments which could have been increased in public sector units or infrastructure. The cash crunch is affecting all states, including Karnataka, and will impact development projects, infrastructure, health and sanitation. It will not impact the public, but mostly stakeholders,” he added.