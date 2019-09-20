Home States Karnataka

Forest police bust massive ivory smuggling racket

The men were trying to sell close to 52 kg of tusks worth `1.27 crore

Published: 20th September 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In one of the biggest cases of ivory smuggling busted in Karnataka recently, an inter-state gang was arrested on Wednesday. They had been desperately trying to sell a huge stash of tusks weighing 51.73 kgs for almost a year. With a chain network of ivory smugglers spread across Karnataka and Kerala, wildlife activists have called for a comprehensive inquiry into the issue.

The gang’s operations were finally busted after a failed attempt at the end of June. For the last three months, forest police squads from two districts and their informers had been tracking the gang, which had been shifting its location from place to place regularly. It was Chikkamagaluru honorary wildlife warden G Veeresh who tipped off the district forest police squad regarding the activities of this gang. Thus, police began the hunt to trap these smugglers, who had stored the tusks in a private farm near Belthangady.

As police kept a watch on this farm, it was found that Suresh Babu (49), a resident of Kannur, Kerala and a few educated youngsters were involved in the ivory racket. Posing as ivory buyers, police reached Ramesh, an agent in Hassan town. After much persuasion, by the end of June, the smugglers agreed to come to Ujire and promised to take them to their hideout — a private farm where the tusks were hidden.

Now, with the informant posing as a buyer, the smugglers agreed to bring the tusks to a lodge. However, they backed out after they saw the vehicles of Chikkamagaluru and Puttur Forest police squads. Further, they were found quoting a price of Rs 2.5 lakh per kg of tusk and with 51 kgs in possession, it amounted to Rs 1.27 crore.

Despite both the forest police squads deploying enough staff, the smugglers escaped from Ujire and the attempt to nab them failed.  Meanwhile, operations to track this gang continued from July to September and finally on Wednesday, the Mangaluru and Puttur forest police squads were successful in arresting three of the gang members – Abraham, who hails from Ujire, Suresh Babu from Kannur and Ramesh from Hassan, in a farm near Surya Road, Belthangady. However, Anwar, from Belthangady, escaped in the melee.

Veeresh said, “It’s a chain link racket operating in Dakshina Kannada and Malenadu areas. All tusks were bought from Kerala. It is disheartening to see educated youth behind this racket. We also received information that they shot an elephant near Kerala border.” Presently, the case has been handed over to Belthangady forest range officials for further inquiry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka ivory smuggling
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp