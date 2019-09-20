‘Original Congressman’ Parameshwara for collective leadership, meets Sonia

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Assembly session set to begin from October 14, the Congress is abuzz with questions over who will be the Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly. While Siddaramaiah continues to be chief of the Congress Legislative Party, the collapse of the JDS-Congress coalition government has sparked hope in other Congress leaders to stake claim to the post. Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, who is a frontrunner for the post, told mediapersons on Thursday that only the high command has the final say in the matter.

Incidentally, Parameshwara met AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday when the rest of the Congress legislators huddled for a legislative party meeting headed by Siddaramaiah. Parameshwara’s absence from the meeting raised many eyebrows and his meeting with Sonia added to the speculations that he is lobbying hard to replace Siddaramaiah. Even as he called for collective leadership, Parameshwara pushed his ‘original Congressman’ card.

“I am an original Congressman and I will stay here forever. Everyone in Congress has embraced the party’s ideology. There is no difference between the original Congressmen or those who came from outside,” Parameshwara said. With DK Shivakumar, another strong contender for the post, now in jail, aspirants for the CLP’s post believe that they too have a chance. Parameshwara was in New Delhi to meet Shivakumar when he ended up meeting Sonia.

“The Opposition leader will be chosen before the session begins,” Parameshwara said. Parameshwara, considered a rival to Siddaramaiah, snapped over questions of one-upmanship in the party and insisted that a single person cannot build Congress. “It would be wrong to think they can build the party alone. There is a consensus among us. We can bring the party back to power only through collective leadership just like in 2013,” Parameshwara said, insisting that his meeting with Sonia had no agenda.