This Dasara, KSRTC introduces special packages

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, KSRTC has decided to bring in additional buses for the Rajahamsa, Airavat and Airavat Club Class (multi-axle) services for people visiting Mysuru during Dasara. The one-day services will run from Mysuru at 6am and will return in the evening. The services will be operational from September 29 to October 10. Bookings can be made on www.ksrtc.in or from KSRTC ticket counters.

A one-day package tour for Karnataka Sarige vehicles include: Giridarshini, which will cover Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Hills, BR Hills, Nanjangud and Chamundi Hills with a base fare of `350 for adults and `175 for children.

Jaladarshini — covering Golden Temple (Bylakuppe), Dubare forest, Nisargadhama, Rajaseat, Harangi reservoir and KRS. (`375 for adults and `190 for children). Devadarshini covering areas such as Nanjangud, Mudukuthore, Talkad, Somanathapura and Srirangapatna. (`275 for adults and Rs 140 for children).

The one-day special package also includes four volvo mutli-axle vehicles such as:

* Marcera package covering Nisargadhama - Golden Temple, Harangi Dam-Raja seat, Abbi falls (`1,200 for adults, `900 for children).

* Bandipur package covering Somnathpur-Talakadu-Gopala Swamy Betta-Bandipur-Nanjangudu (`1,000 for adults, `750 for children)

* Shimsha package covering Shivana Samudra-Srirangapatna, Ranganathittu-Balmuri falls (`800 for adults, `600 for children)

* Ooty package covering Ooty-Botanical garden- Italian and Rose garden (`1,600 for adults, `1,200 for children)