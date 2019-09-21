Armed with a slogan, GOP sets tone for crucial battle in Hunsur

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress party, keen to emerge as an alternative in the by-election likely to be held for 17 assembly constituencies, is chanting the unity mantra. The Congress high command, that has a history of announcing candidates at the eleventh hour, keeping aspiring candidates on their toes, has started preparations for the by-elections. It has also come out with a slogan, “Win Hunsur to win Karnataka”.

Despite grumbling among aspirants and their supporters, the Congress leaders declared that byelections are most crucial to stop the BJP taking people for a ride. Congress leaders claim that voters upset with political developments and poor governance are looking towards the party, but it want to address its weakness at the booth level and revive workers.

AICC Secretary Vishnunathan said that former state JDS president AH Vishwanath, who is aspiring to be minister in the BSY government, is missing from public domain. “Let by-elections be held in November or December, the party should be prepared. We will reach out to voters on BJP denying flood relief to Karnataka,” he said. He said a victory in the by-elections is a must to stop the Centre from weakening opposition parties and the anti-reservation notion of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others.

Flaying the BJP for raising sensitive and emotional issues and its authoritarian politics with ‘One nation’ slogans, he said India has been one country for centuries. Bypolls of caste, cash Probable Congress candidate HP Manjunath said that the bypolls are not a walkover for the party, and that Congressmen should snap out of their complacency as it will be a caste battle. The BJP will depute ministers to target particular castes and pump in a lot of resources. Manjunath regretted the arrest of their leader DK Shiva Kumar. “We are lost our magic man who is known to win elections. It is a loss for me and the Congress.”