Belagavi tree man translocates 48 trees in 6 months

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In order to do his bit to prevent help restore the planter’s green cover, noted environmentalist Kiran Nippanikar has succeeded in changing the mindsets of several people including government officials, who prefer translocation of trees rather than chopping them down, in the city and district at large. Owing to this initiative, Nippanikar is now being identified as the tree man of Belagavi.

For the past six months, Nippanikar has translocated 48 trees in Belagavi, while achieving 100 per cent success. All trees he has translocated are flourishing. The Public Works Department, Cantonment Board, Forest department, and a few generous donors supported his initiative Speaking to TNIE, Nippanikar said that though global warming is a serious issue, the attitude of most people is unchanged. “For development or luxurious life, they prefer to slaughter trees,” he said. According to Nippanikar developmental works can be carried out without cutting down trees.