Home States Karnataka

Big relief for Infosys, Wipro as tax on share buyback exempted

While Infosys announced a buyback of Rs 8,260 crore, Wipro also made public its buyback of Rs 10,500 crore.

Published: 21st September 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (File Photo | Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal of not charging 20% tax from companies that announced their share buyback programmes before July 5, has come as a huge relief for Infosys and Wipro. The Bengaluru-based tech giants which have been doing resaonably well in an uncertain market scenario had announced their buybacks in January and March, respectively.

While Infosys announced a buyback of Rs 8,260 crore, Wipro also made public its buyback of Rs 10,500 crore. Friday’s announcement will save Rs 2,100 crore for Wipro and Rs 1,600 crore for Infosys. “It’s a huge boost to corporates and will enhance India’s position as a competitive destination for fresh foreign investments. ‘Make in India’ now gets a fresh impetus with reduced rates of corporate income tax,” Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro Limited said. 

‘MAT cut is a bold move’

“The reduction in Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT) rate is also a bold move. Clarification on grandfathering of buyback tax on inflight buyback programmes as of July 5, 2019 is a comforting outcome. This will go a long way in restoring confidence in the market and nudge companies to make fresh investments.” Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro Limited said.

“In order to provide relief to listed companies which have already made a public announcement of buyback on or before July 5, 2019, it is provided that tax on buyback of shares in case of such companies shall not be charged,” Nirmala announced on Friday among a slew of measures aimed at boosting the economy.

Major Indian IT companies like Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Tech Mahindra had opted for buyback programmes to return excess cash to the shareholders for tax exemptions. However, on July 5, the finance minister had said that a 20% tax on the buyback will be charged from these companies.

‘bold move’ 
The reduction in Minimum Alternative Tax rate is also a bold move, Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro Limited said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman corporate tax Infosys Wipro
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp