Big relief for Infosys, Wipro as tax on share buyback exempted

BENGALURU: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal of not charging 20% tax from companies that announced their share buyback programmes before July 5, has come as a huge relief for Infosys and Wipro. The Bengaluru-based tech giants which have been doing resaonably well in an uncertain market scenario had announced their buybacks in January and March, respectively.

While Infosys announced a buyback of Rs 8,260 crore, Wipro also made public its buyback of Rs 10,500 crore. Friday’s announcement will save Rs 2,100 crore for Wipro and Rs 1,600 crore for Infosys. “It’s a huge boost to corporates and will enhance India’s position as a competitive destination for fresh foreign investments. ‘Make in India’ now gets a fresh impetus with reduced rates of corporate income tax,” Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro Limited said.

‘MAT cut is a bold move’

“The reduction in Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT) rate is also a bold move. Clarification on grandfathering of buyback tax on inflight buyback programmes as of July 5, 2019 is a comforting outcome. This will go a long way in restoring confidence in the market and nudge companies to make fresh investments.” Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro Limited said.

“In order to provide relief to listed companies which have already made a public announcement of buyback on or before July 5, 2019, it is provided that tax on buyback of shares in case of such companies shall not be charged,” Nirmala announced on Friday among a slew of measures aimed at boosting the economy.

Major Indian IT companies like Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Tech Mahindra had opted for buyback programmes to return excess cash to the shareholders for tax exemptions. However, on July 5, the finance minister had said that a 20% tax on the buyback will be charged from these companies.

