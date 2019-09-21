DGCA diktat on TikTok videos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following an in-flight TikTok video uploaded by SpiceJet airhostesses last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered flight crew of all airlines in India not to shoot videos while on duty. The video by the crew invited wide criticism on social media.

Asked for their response, a statement issued by SpiceJet read, “SpiceJet has a zero tolerance policy with regards to photography/ videography inside the aircraft. Crew is strictly prohibited from taking pictures and shooting videos on-board at any point of time and they are duly and regularly sensitised about it.

Strict disciplinary action is taken if any violation of this policy is found by any crew member.”The Chief of Safety, Air Asia India, said, “We have stringent policies in place, binding the usage of social media platforms by AirAsia India staff.”