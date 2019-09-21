DKS only helped me grow politically, Laxmi tells ED

Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi R Hebbalkar for the second consecutive day in the money laundering case involving senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar in New Delhi. Her interrogation lasted around seven-and-a-half hours during which she denied having any financial transactions with Shivakumar and that he was her political “guru” and had only helped her “grow politically” in Karnataka.

Hebbalkar told a section of media that she was asked to furnish several documents pertaining to her businesses and she has submitted the same. Sources on condition of anonymity said that the agency may reportedly book a case against Hebbalkar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) after she allegedly failed to answer some key questions on her business investments and a huge amount of cash transactions in some co-operative societies post demonetisation in November 2017, which were later channelised to Harsha Sugar Factory, of which she is a director.