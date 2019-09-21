Home States Karnataka

Education Minister Suresh Kumar spends night at school, interacts with kids

On the occasion, several students put forth questions to the minister.

Minister Suresh Kumar interacts with students of government primary school at Achammanahalli village in Tumakuru on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday stayed overnight at a government primary school in Achammanahalli village, Pavagada taluk and interacted with students and the residents of the village and promised of addressing their woes. On the occasion, several students put forth questions to the minister. “Good evening Minister sir. I am Hemanth Naidu.

Although we have the world’s largest solar park on 13,000 acres of land we still face power woes”, Naidu said. Replying to him on a lighter note, Suresh Kumar, in Kannada, said, “Samudrada jate nentastana aadre uppige bara (We have a relationship with the ocean yet there is scarcity of salt ).” He promised to solve the problem by holding discussions with the minister concerned.

“This overnight stay in school helped me interact with the children and their parents in a relaxed atmosphere ... this surely helped me to know the ground realities,” Suresh Kumar told reporters. The residents accorded a grand welcome to the minister. He also had dinner with the children.  

On Friday, the minister visited schools at Tirumani, Valluru, Kyathaganacharlu and Venkatammanahalli villages. Some children demanded the minister to introduce English medium of instruction in their schools. “There should be an in-depth debate regarding this and there is need for a policy in this direction,” the minister said. 

