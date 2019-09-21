HD Deve Gowda rules out alliance with Congress in Karnataka Assembly bypolls

By ANI

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda on Saturday ruled out the possibility of an alliance with Congress party ahead of by-polls in 15 constituencies of Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons, Deve Gowda stated, "HD Kumaraswamy, who was the Chief Minister heading the coalition government has already declared that we want to contest all 15 constituencies. The suffering he faced at the hands of Congress, he does not want it anymore."

Deve Gowda further stated that the senior leaders of the party will meet on Sunday to determine further course of action.

"I have completed the process of meeting our workers in 30 districts. Their suffering from the last 14 months is unimaginable and they do not want any understanding with the Congress or BJP," he added.

The bye-elections in Karnataka will be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies that went vacant after the disqualification of rebel MLAs of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). The counting of votes will take place in the same week on October 24.