Ramesh Jarkiholi to be fourth deputy CM of Karnataka?

NAUSHADBIJAPUR By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as all 17 disqualified MLAs are struggling to get a clean chit from the Supreme Court, speculations are rife that Ramesh Jarkiholi, one of the disqualified MLAs will not only be the Deputy Chief Minister if he gets the clean chit but also will also get the portfolio of water resources in the state cabinet.

While sources in the BJP have claimed that the party kept many of the plum portfolios for the disqualified MLAs in the state cabinet, the statement issued by Satish Jarkiholi adds credence to the widespread speculations. According to Satish, the Yediyurappa government will also name Ramesh as Belagavi district incharge minister besides giving him all important positions.

“The way Ramesh and other rebel MLAs brought the coalition government to its knees is not a small achievement. By doing so, Ramesh has achieved a bigger feat in politics than what I did in my political career. Besides being DCM, I am sure that he will be given Water Resources portfolio and the position of Belagavi district in-charge minister,’’ said Satish.

However, Satish said, Ramesh was in a deep financial crisis. “Ramesh confessed that he was facing an immense financial crisis. All of Ramesh’s money has been taken away by his brother in-law Ambirao Patil. Ramesh had given Ambirao the general power of attorney to handle all the political and official works in Gokak,’’ Satish alleged.

Meanwhile, the fate of all disqualified MLAs will be known on Monday when their case is slated to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday. Associates of Ramesh back in Gokak are confident that their leader will get the clean chit and arrive in Gokak as DCM.