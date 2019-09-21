Team owner grilled in KPL match-fixing row

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch has cracked down on match-fixing and betting in the popular Karnataka Premier League (KPL). On Friday, the Special Enquiry (SE) squad questioned Belagavi Panthers franchise owner Ali Asfak Thara based on information that he was involved in illegal activities. Belagavi Panthers have featured in all editions of the KPL. They won the T20 title in 2017 and finished runners-up twice. They lost in the second qualifier this season to Hubli Tigers.

Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “We had received information that there was match-fixing and betting in KPL by one team owner, based on which Ali was questioned. He was in touch with players of other teams. He is also involved in betting. The inquiry is still in the initial stage and a detailed investigation is required. We will seek assistance of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the anti-corruption unit of the BCCI too.”

Reacting to the development, a top KSCA official said, “If the police approach us, we will assist them and fully co-operate in this matter.”With state cricket associations getting very strict on such issues, the franchise may find itself in hot water. “If found guilty, the KPL governing council will take a call,” said another official when asked if the team could be suspended or banned.

‘Early to reveal role of cricketers in the case’

Sources said that Ali, who runs a tours and travels business, might be arrested as part of the probe as the police have gathered enough evidence to establish that he was involved in match-fixing and betting.



“It is evident that he was involved in betting and was also in touch with players in other teams. As part of the probe, we may question some of them. It’s quite early to reveal the role of cricket players in the case,” a senior officer said, adding that the case will have ‘far-reaching implications’.

The police are also reportedly probing Ali’s alleged links with bookies and punters in Mumbai and other cities. It is learnt that the CCB stumbled upon leads on Ali’s involvement in betting while they were tracking the movements of a bookie.