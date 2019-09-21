Upper Bhadra Project water flows to Chitradurga district

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Finally, the waters of Upper Bhadra Project reached Vanivilas Sagar dam through the Vedavathi river on Friday, as the blockages enroute were removed. The water flowed easily to the river near Kukkesamudra Tank of Kadur taluk. The water, which was to originally flow through the branch canal, couldn’t complete its course, and finally a decision was taken to send the water to Chitradurga district through the Vedavathi river, after removing all impediments.

The blockage at Shanthipura pump house 1, boxpushing portion of Ajjampura railway tunnel and at other locations were removed to ensure that the stocked water gushed freely to the dam at Chitradurga.

Superintending engineer Venugopal said the motors couldn’t be charged as they need sunshine, and the region was damp. The motors will be tested in a day or two. Visvesvaraya Jal Nigam sources said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would inaugurate the water flow on October 1.