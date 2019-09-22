Bengaluru food delivery boy drowns in Uttara Kannada's Murdeshwar

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A Bengaluru based tourist, who works in IT company, drowned in Arabian Sea off Murdeshwar coast in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday. According to Murdeshwar police the deceased has been identified as Raju Nataraj, 27 of Hebbal in Bengaluru. He was working as food delivery boy in Manyata Tech Park in the capital city.

Along with 10 other friends the deceased came to Murdeshwar on Saturday night after visiting Sigandur and Jog Falls in Shivamogga district. On Sunday morning he and his friends went to swim in the sea where swimming was restricted due to whirls.

Despite local fishermen warning, many of them went for swimming and soon five of them were struck in whirls. The fishermen rushed to the spot and rescued all five, but the victim was serious and later shifted to a private hospital in Murdeshwar where he breathed his last.

A lifeguard said that despite many warnings a few tourists, who don't know the risk of swimming at sea, rush to the red flagged zones where lifeguards are not deployed and hence, risk their life. A case has been registered with Murdeshwar police station.