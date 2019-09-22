Code of conduct casts shadow on Dasara preparations

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Election Commission announcing the calendar of events for by-elections to 15 assembly constituencies in the state, the code of conduct that came into effect has cast a shadow on Dasara preparations.

The poll code has put a speed breaker on marathon meetings of District Minister V Somanna and other elected representatives involved in preparation for the annual festivities.

Though the groundwork and preparations will continue, Somanna has been advised not to hold meetings, and the Dasara sub-committees are also put on hold. The Jalapathosava at Chunchanakatte was symbolically inaugurated singing nada geethe and was followed by cultural programmes without any speech from elected representatives.

He said they an option to write to the Election Commission requesting to exempt Mysuru district barring Hunsur constituency from model code of conduct. “We had taken a similar exemption during the by-elections to Mandya Parliamentary constituency as KR Nagar assembly falls in the Parliament constituency,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar said they have directed officials to remove publicity materials with pictures of the Chief Minister, Ministers on buses and in public places in Hunusr taluk.