Karnataka

I regret resigning: AH Vishwanath

With the Election Commission announcing the bypolls, the disqualified MLAs stare at an uncertain future post their disqualification.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Election Commission announcing the bypolls, the disqualified MLAs stare at an uncertain future post their disqualification. Among them is AH Vishwanath. Speaking to The New Sunday Express, the veteran politician said he was upset at the turn of  events after the BJP came to power.
Excerpts:

The bypolls have been announced and the Supreme Court is yet to give its verdict on your petition against the disqualification. What are you expecting? We had not anticipated that the ECI would announce the calendar of events for bypolls while our petitions are pending before the Apex Court. A group of disqualified MLAs has left for New Delhi as the case is coming up on Monday. I am confident of getting justice.

Do you regret your decision to resign? Yes. We had not anticipated such political developments and delay over our petitions. We came to a conclusion based on the political atmosphere and the happenings in our political parties. We will come back.

Do you think Yediyurappa and the BJP abandoned you after coming to power? No, we were in touch with leaders in the state and also the High Command. Yediyurappa has assured us that he will stand by us and he even offered to resign if our interests are not protected. I have told told him that resignation was not a solution and to make sure that we MLAs have a future.

What is your next step if the SC fails to decide the case in the next 10 days? I am confident of getting relief in the SC.

JDS and Congres rallies are being held to target rebels and to turn voters against the disqualified MLAs. Rallies will not turn into votes. It will be good if both JD(S) and Congress launch an aggressive campaign, which will polarise votes in our favour. This has happened in previous elections.

TAGS
AH Vishwanath disqualified MLAs Karnataka
