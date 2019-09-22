Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Congress names candidates for three seats

TO capture the assembly seats represented by disqualified MLAs in Gokak, Kagwad and Athani, the Congress has named three popular leaders as the probable candidates.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By NAUSHAD BIJA PUR
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: To capture the assembly seats represented by disqualified MLAs in Gokak, Kagwad and Athani, the Congress has named three popular leaders as the probable candidates. In a surprise move, Congress is keen to field six-time MLA and former MP Prakash Hukkeri from Kagwad against the BJP. The youngest of the Jarkiholi brothers, Lakhan, has already launched a campaign in Gokak after Satish Jarkiholi announced him as the candidate.

The Congress is still in a dilemma over its candidate for Athani, but the top brass named former minister A B Patil as a probable candidate. However, former MLA Shahjahan Dongargaon is said to be exerting pressure on Congress to contest from Athani. For both Congress and BJP, the Gokak seat has turned out to be a prestige issue. BJP is strongly supporting Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was instrumental in the formation of the BJP government in the state.

On the other hand, Congress is desperate to settle scores with Ramesh for toppling the coalition government. It is certain to field Lakhan with a hope to win the battle between the two brothers in Gokak. According to Satish Jarkiholi, Lakhan will take on BJP in Gokak and defeat Ramesh. Satish is confident that Lakhan will get the party High Command’s nod. On the other side, it is unclear who the BJP intends to field.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls Gokak Kagwad Athani Congress
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp