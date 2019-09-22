Karnataka bypolls: Congress names candidates for three seats

NAUSHAD BIJA PUR By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: To capture the assembly seats represented by disqualified MLAs in Gokak, Kagwad and Athani, the Congress has named three popular leaders as the probable candidates. In a surprise move, Congress is keen to field six-time MLA and former MP Prakash Hukkeri from Kagwad against the BJP. The youngest of the Jarkiholi brothers, Lakhan, has already launched a campaign in Gokak after Satish Jarkiholi announced him as the candidate.

The Congress is still in a dilemma over its candidate for Athani, but the top brass named former minister A B Patil as a probable candidate. However, former MLA Shahjahan Dongargaon is said to be exerting pressure on Congress to contest from Athani. For both Congress and BJP, the Gokak seat has turned out to be a prestige issue. BJP is strongly supporting Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was instrumental in the formation of the BJP government in the state.

On the other hand, Congress is desperate to settle scores with Ramesh for toppling the coalition government. It is certain to field Lakhan with a hope to win the battle between the two brothers in Gokak. According to Satish Jarkiholi, Lakhan will take on BJP in Gokak and defeat Ramesh. Satish is confident that Lakhan will get the party High Command’s nod. On the other side, it is unclear who the BJP intends to field.