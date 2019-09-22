Man from Bihar shot dead in Hubballi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 35-year-old man from Bihar who was living in Hubballi for last few years has been shot dead by a group of three assailants on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at Manjunath Nagar in Hubballi when the deceased Parvesh Singh was returning home on his two wheeler. The assistants who were waiting for him blocked his way and pumped bullets into him, leaving him dead instantly.

Police rushed to the spot after the locals informed about the murder. This is the third murder case being reported in Hubballi in a span of ten days. The police said that the initial reports suspected about some money dispute between the deceased and the assailants.

"The forensic team is getting the details from the crime site. All the major roads and junctions in city have been covered with police teams which are checking the two wheelers," said a police official.

The deceased is survived by his wife and a three years old boy. His wife Preeti Singh is pregnant. Parvesh was working in mobile tower installing works and was currently under contract with Reliance company in Hubballi, the police added.