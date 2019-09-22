Home States Karnataka

Sirsi college students build bottle garden, score green points

Plastic bottles, a growing pollution threat for the environment, are being put to good use by the students of Horticulture College in Sirsi.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Students tending to the garden at the Horticulture College in Sirsi I Express

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

SIRSI: Plastic bottles, a growing pollution threat for the environment, are being put to good use by the students of Horticulture College in Sirsi. They are growing organic vegetables which are supplied to the college hostels.

The college came up with the idea of making use of discarded plastic bottles, old tyres, oil cans, paint boxes and other waste to grow vegetables. More than 28 types of vegetables and greens are cultivated on the campus, sufficient for the meals cooked for 250 hostellers.

Over the past six months, college students have involved themselves in experimenting with a new technology which involves low investment, less water and no soil, to cultivate organic vegetables for healthy meals. The students spend less than an hour a day on this garden and also experiment with new vegetables, besides making use of waste and plastic bottles.

The idea of mass cultivation in a small place, enough to feed more than 250 people, came to college professor Shivanand Hongal’s mind during his visit to Israel. He says, “When I visited a house in Israel, I saw plastic bottles used for indoor show plants and they looked very attractive. I returned to my country with the idea of implementing it here, and chalked out plans with low investment and raw materials, including water.”

With the help of B.Sc second- and third-year students, we collected plastic bottles of different sizes -- half, one and two litres -- from hotels, function halls, soft drink shops and even ragpickers. On a trial basis, we curved the plastic bottles into suitable shapes, built some racks and set our project moving, he said.
In the beginning, it was difficult to identify which vegetables suit plastic bottles and give a good yield. On trial and error basis, students and faculty found new ways of cultivating vegetables, including radish, ridge gourd, bottle gourd, beans, brinjal, okra, coriander, dill leaves, spinach and other vegetables and leaves.

Interestingly, they don’t use soil but only coco peat, vermicompost and neem cake. Chemical fertilisers and compost are not used either. In Sirsi region, cocopeat is easily available, and the only investment is vermicompost and neem cake. Minimal water is used, as the cocopeat and plastic bottles hold moisture. Excess water from the bottles fall on those below through holes drilled in the plastic, ensuring that little is wasted.

Not just used bottles, old tyres, oil cans, paint boxes and other waste items available at home and in shops can also be used to grow organic food and flowers. The college has 150 waste tyres, cans and boxes, 600 plastic bottles, 200 grow bags and wooden plank sheets on campus. Each inch of empty space on campus is packed with bottles and boxes.

People from the town, and school and college students visit the Horticulture College campus to see and study the garden of used plastic bottles. Many implement the same techniques in their homes, with advice from college staff and students.

Urban terrace gardens

It is usually city folk, who don’t have a place to grow vegetables and flowers, who opt for terrace gardens. Many grow enough vegetables for families of 2-3 members. But due to continuous dripping of water on the terrace, many people fear for the durability of their terraces. In such a situation, plastic bottles come as a solution -- they are waterproof, suit terrace gardens as water usage is low and cocopeat is lightweight. Water is also not wasted in a plastic garden if planned properly, said a professor.

Student experiment

Around 18 batches of students, comprising five students in each batch, take up kitchen gardening in plastic bottles as their study. The students spend an hour every day to build and maintain the garden.

They made a pyramid 

structure with 150 bottles in a 4x4 sqft space. The excess water from one plastic bottle falls on another, so not a drop is wasted. The bottles are also hung from gates and walls and every corner of the green patch on the college campus is utilised. The garden, which is a source of healthy vegetables for the hostel, is an added attraction on campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
green points Plastic
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp