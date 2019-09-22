Will push for a decision on disqualification tomorrow: Former Karnataka MLA AH Vishwanath

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Welcoming the announcement of by-election dates by the Election Commission , former MLA AH Vishwanath said that his advocates will request the Supreme Court tomorrow to decide on the case or defer the elections.

Expressing confidence that they would get a favourable judgement tomorrow at SC, he said that the disqualification was a vindictive action of which the apex court is aware and that it had even permitted them to attend the no confidence motion.

ALSO READ| Rebel MLAs on the edge as Karnataka gets into poll mode again

Showering praises on ex-CM Kumaraswamy, Vishwanath said that he is still his leader who has contributed much to the state during his term but unfortunately his leadership is getting weakened for which he blamed a "certain MLA" referring to MLA Sa Ra Mahesh without taking his name.

He added that this particular MLA brought down the coalition government and has put the whole Gowda family, including HD Devegowda "in tears" today.

Continuing his attack on Sa Ra Mahesh, Vishwanath said that the MLA has taken over the party while leaders like GT Devegowda who defeated a sitting CM in elections and other JD(S) leaders like Rangapppa and Harish Gowda are not even seen.

Adding on, he said that GT Devegowda is a powerful leader in the region who kept the party alive and strong in Mysuru region.

ALSO READ| JD(S) hopes for comeback in Karnataka bypolls

Adding on, Vishwanath played down claims that the rebel MLAs quit for money and power. "Only 3rd rated people may say it, one must understand that out of the MLAs, MTB goes around in a 12 crore car and others like Basavaraj gave over 80 crore for Siddaramaiah during last assembly elections," he said adding that such claims are only attempts to divert the real issue behind the resignation.