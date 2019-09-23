Home States Karnataka

15 families ‘boycotted’ in Karnataka village for not taking up bow, arrow to hunt animals

Around 300 families of a particular community, known to have practised hunting for decades, have continued with their tradition.

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bow, arrow, hunting

For representational purposes

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

CHAMARAJANGAR: As many as 15 families of Kotekere village in Chamarjangara district are allegedly facing a social boycott from other villagers after they refused to take up the bow and arrow to hunt wild animals.

Around 300 families of a particular community, known to have practised hunting for decades, have continued with their tradition. It is said a group of villagers, following the advice of the headman, fix a time and date for the hunt. The villagers, mostly one person from a family, go together into the forest fringe falling under Omkar Range of Bandipur forest.

If they are lucky, they will have a kill and carry the animal back to the village. The villagers then clean it and share the bounty among the family members. However, a few educated youths, who were against hunting and also due to fear of stringent wildlife laws, refused to join other villagers. These families are facing social boycott with the village headman coming out with a ‘diktat’ directing them not to speak, invite them for social gatherings, or employ those family members. 

