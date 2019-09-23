Chitradurga MP Anekal Narayanaswamy to visit Gollarahatti today

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chitradurga Lok Sabha member Anekal Narayanaswamy is scheduled to visit Pemmanahalli Gollarahatti hamlet in Pavagada taluk, where his entry was barred a week ago on the basis of his caste.

This time, he will be going there with 70 grants under different departments to develop infrastructure in the village. Soon after the incident, leaders of the Kadugolla community, including religious head Sri Krishna Yadavananda Swamiji, rushed to the spot and convinced the residents to let go of beliefs that discriminate against humans based on caste. Later, actor Chetan had also held a rally to create awareness on the issue.

Preparations have been made to welcome the MP in a grand manner.

