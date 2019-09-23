Home States Karnataka

Denied permission to climb monument, Chinese tourist attacks security guard in Karnataka

The tourist, who has been identified as Ding Kai, has been taken into custody after he tried to flee the scene.

Guard Dharmanna, who sustained injuries, being treated at a hospital in Ballari on Sunday

Guard Dharmanna, who sustained injuries, being treated at a hospital in Ballari on Sunday | Express

By Subhash Chandra NS 
Express News Service

HAMPI: Woes of Hampi world heritage site seem to be unending. Of late, its monuments and the people guarding them seem to be at the receiving end.

Denying permission to a foreigner tourist to get atop the Lotus Mahal at the World Heritage Site in Hampi proved costly to a security guard posted there by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as the former snatched his gun and assaulted him, before fleeing the scene. The tourist has been identified as Ding Kai, a Chinese national, who has been taken into custody, according to DySP Mariyam George.

Dharmanna, a private security guard at the ASI-protected Lotus Mahal was beaten up by a foreigner, who turned violent after he was denied permission to climb the monument. Dharmanna, who was on duty, prevented him from climbing up. According to police sources, the foreigner, who is yet to be identified, became aggressive after Dharmanna strictly told him that he cannot climb the monument.

In a quick move, the foreigner reportedly snatched the gun of the guard and assaulted him with its butt, before fleeing the spot. The guard, who was severely injured on his head, was rushed to a hospital. 

On learning about the incident, the Hampi police soon took up a search to nab the culprit. This is the second such incident reported in Hampi in the recent days. Earlier this week, the police had arrested a person from Bengaluru for vandalising the Saalu Mantapa at Vijayavittala temple along with his friends. A similar incident was reported earlier this year also, wherein a group of miscreants had vandalised several pillars of Vishnu temple behind the Elephant stable. 

