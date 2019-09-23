Home States Karnataka

Haven't yet decided on forming Vijaynagar district: Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai said that the government would decide on the matter after it considers all pros and cons.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai (File photo)

By Express News Service

KALABURGI: The state government has not yet taken any decision on forming Vijayanagar district by bifurcating Bellary district, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Monday.

Speaking to media here, Bommai said that earlier, some people and organisations had given memorandums to the government requesting the formation of Vijayanagar district and now some people and organisations are opposing it. The government would consider all pros and cons and later, decide on the matter.

When his attention was brought on the statement of the Chief Minister that the matter of bifurcation would be discussed in the next Cabinet Meeting, Bommai denied that the matter has been listed such.

ALSO READ| Basavaraj Bommai criticises Sonia for visiting jailed Congressman DK Shivakumar

He also clarified that if the new Vijayanagar district is formed, it would also enjoy all the facilities under the amendment to Article 371J as the taluks which would be under the new districts are from Bellary district itself. Necessary amendments would be made to provide facilities of Amendment to Article 371J to the new district if it is formed, he clarified.  

On the reported firing on a group allegedly by a Congress leader at Mangaluru district, the home minister said that as per the information he received, the accused had fired 12 rounds. When asked whether the accused belonged to Congress party, Bommai said that it would come to know about the attachment of the accused with any political party after a proper, ongoing investigation.

