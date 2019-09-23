Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Family walks over a kilometre carrying ailing man in MP Nalin Katel's adopted village

The incident came to light after a man posted a photo of people carrying an old man on the chair on a social media platform.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Due to lack of connectivity an ailing man had to be carried for over a kilometer.

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: In BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel's Adarsha Grama (model village) people were forced to carry an ailing old age man on a wooden chair for over a kilometre to admit him to the hospital. 

The incident took place on Sunday at Balpa village panchayat in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The MP adopted this village under the flagship programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sathish K Birva, a far relative of ailing man, Ramanna Poojary (72) said "the old man was suffering from a liver-related ailment and he was critical. The ambulance cannot travel the locality where he lives. Hence family members had to carry him on a wooden chair walking over a kilometre distance."

He further said Ramana lives in Padkilaya village and he was carried till where the ambulance was parked. Despite several pleas by the residents of Padkilaya for construction of road, made to MP Nalin Kateel, nothing was done towards this. Ramanna has been now admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru and currently undergoing treatment.

Annu Poojary who carried Ramanna along with others said there are as many as 50 houses in Padkilaya which comes under MP Adarsha Grama, Balpa. Areas like Pana, Kanj too do not have any road connectivity and during Monsoon the situation worsen. It shameful on the part of Nalin, who did nothing but attending programmes making false promises. 

Another localite said most of the roads in village panchayat are in bad shape and all the demands have fallen on the deaf ears of Kateel, he alleged. He said at least this incident will highlight the gravity of the problem.

