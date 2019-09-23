North Karnataka’s first butterfly park to come up in Joida

Home States Karnataka

The existing Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park is spread across 45 hectares, of which five hectares are being used for the butterfly park.

A Blue Mormon butterfly

By Amit S Upadhye 
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: North Karnataka will soon get a butterfly park of its own, thanks to the Haliyal Forest Division. A plot has been earmarked at the existing Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park in Joida where the butterfly park will take shape.

As a start, planting of host and nectar-yielding plant species are being undertaken in the park area. The area already has recorded 35 species of butterflies, including large ones such as the Southern Birdwing and Blue Mormon. 

The Thimmakka Park is spread across 45 hectares, of which five hectares are being used for the butterfly park. The forest division also plans to retain the rest of the area as a forest and plans to open jungle trails in the future.

A senior official from Haliyal Division said in the last few weeks, several host plants have been planted.  
“We are planting host plants which are rare and are sought by some of the large butterflies. Expert advice has been taken in choosing the host and flowering plants. In about three months, the planting of tree species will be completed,” the official added. 

“Besides the creation of the butterfly park, we are also planning to grow medicinal plants in the park area. We have already, in consultation with the forestry and horticulture institutes in Sirsi, planted some basic medicinal plants. Our staff has also collected and planted some rare plants found in the Western Ghat regions of Joida and Anashi,” the official added.

At present, there are three butterfly parks in Karnataka, of which two are open to visitors. While butterfly parks at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru and Sammilan Butterfly Park in Dakshina Kannada district allow tourists, the one in the restricted area of Kaiga Nuclear Plant in Uttara Kannada district does not.

Besides these parks, two private institutes, including Alva’s Institute in Dakshina Kannada, are planning to create butterfly parks in the near future.

