Woman stabbed to death with screwdriver by childhood friend in Karnataka

The accused had stabbed the girl in the stomach and private parts before escaping from the spot.

Published: 23rd September 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

The accused later surrendered before the police.

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMANGALURU: A 23-year-old woman, who was stabbed with a screwdriver five days back by her childhood friend, succumbed to wounds at a hospital in Mangaluru on Monday. 

The deceased has been identified as Bindu (23), a resident of Basapura in NR Pura taluk. The accused who allegedly stabbed the girl -- Mithun, a resident of Gadigeshwara near Balehinnuri, was arrested later in the day.

As per the police, the accused and the victim were childhood friends were facebook friends but were not in touch with each other after 10th class but Facebook helped them connect with each other after some years.

The accused was allegedly in love with Bindu. The duo had gone on a bike ride to Kalasa and Horanadu five days ago where Bindu spoke to him about her former partner. 

Mithun then got angry and pushed the girl to the river. When she climbed back from the river, Mithun allegedly pelted stones at her. He later took the screwdriver from his motorcycle and stabbed the girl in her private part and stomach, and escaped.
 
The locals admitted her to a hospital in Chikkamagaluru. Later, she was shifted to a Hassan hospital. As the situation got serious,  she was shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru where she died. The accused surrendered before the police.

Crime against women Stabbing Screwdriver
